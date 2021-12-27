Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 689,827 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.26% of NOW worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in NOW by 8.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $946.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.94. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

