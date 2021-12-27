Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,021 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Envestnet worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Envestnet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $81.38 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

