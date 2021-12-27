North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$18.49 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$11.48 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.