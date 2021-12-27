Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

NPIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $29.70 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

