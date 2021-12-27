Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report $585.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $763.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

