Novacoin Price Down 57.4% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Novacoin has a market cap of $240,907.73 and $1,390.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,026.39 or 1.00284647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032523 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.19 or 0.01321427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.