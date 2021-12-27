Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Head to Head Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 24,325.59 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 25.17 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -10.69

ImmunityBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ImmunityBio and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.47%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $259.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.36%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -94.39% Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Novavax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

