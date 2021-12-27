Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.04 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $34.31 or 0.00068243 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $202.04 million and $11.96 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007304 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,304 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

