NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,176,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period.

BATS NUSC opened at $41.65 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

