NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

NXPI stock opened at $227.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

