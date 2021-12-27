Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,508,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $27,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 393,827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $132,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.