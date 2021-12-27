Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Trading Up 5.3%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.93 and last traded at $127.93. Approximately 8,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

OAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

