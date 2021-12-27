Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Observer has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

