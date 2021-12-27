Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,138 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

NYSE CWEN opened at $35.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

