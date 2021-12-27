Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

