Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

