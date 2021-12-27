Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.