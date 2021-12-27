Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged makes up about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

BATS IGHG opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.