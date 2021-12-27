Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.63 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

