Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.