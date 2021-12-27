Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

