OceanEx Token (OCE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $11,609.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

