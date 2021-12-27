ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $2,418.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07945193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

