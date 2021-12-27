ODIN PROTOCOL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,378.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $1,378.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.50 or 0.07939381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,923.97 or 0.99964026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

