Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $65,524.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

