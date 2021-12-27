Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $705,959.28

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Oikos has a market cap of $705,959.28 and $7,364.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.32 or 0.07928692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.07 or 0.99900483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

