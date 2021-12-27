OKCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $19,854.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 105% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,026.39 or 1.00284647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032523 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.19 or 0.01321427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002020 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,979,240 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

