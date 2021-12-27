Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.44. Olympic Steel posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

