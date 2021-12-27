Omni Price Tops $3.36 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00006683 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $96,920.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00305471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,303 coins and its circulating supply is 562,987 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

