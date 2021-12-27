OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

