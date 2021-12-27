Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 326,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the third quarter worth $1,176,000.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.