Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Open Lending worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Open Lending by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Open Lending news, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,250 shares of company stock worth $4,452,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.