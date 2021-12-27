OpenDAO (SOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $187.91 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $239.05 million and approximately $187.91 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 804.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 39,197,018,574,649 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

