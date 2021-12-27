Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 4,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several brokerages have commented on ORMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

