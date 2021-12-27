Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. 4,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.
Several brokerages have commented on ORMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.86.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.