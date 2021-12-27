OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$798.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.05. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

