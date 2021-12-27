Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.48 million and $46,840.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00121407 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

