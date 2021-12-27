Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.06 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $41.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $44.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $148.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

