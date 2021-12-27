Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 20,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

