Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OCDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.