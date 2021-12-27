Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,712.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

