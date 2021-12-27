Oxen Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $37.82 million and $99,596.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,606.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.79 or 0.07950104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00303682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00915482 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00434824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00253248 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,484,404 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

