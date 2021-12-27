Oxygen Reaches Market Cap of $62.95 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $62.95 million and $770,686.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,671,195 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

