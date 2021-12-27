Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 863 ($11.60). Approximately 40,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 323,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.53).

The firm has a market cap of £790.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Angela Lane purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 866 ($11.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,912.52 ($20,046.40).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

