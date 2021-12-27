Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.65 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $195.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $191.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $796.40 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $802.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.76 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

