PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $42.65 million and approximately $905,202.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

