Pallapay One Day Volume Reaches $522,314.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $522,314.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 489,840,686 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.