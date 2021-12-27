Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.43. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.