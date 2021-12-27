Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.52

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 15637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMRF. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

