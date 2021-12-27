Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRRWF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.