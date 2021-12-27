ParkinGo One Day Trading Volume Hits $499.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $499.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,511.13 or 1.00462561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.95 or 0.01340423 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002003 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.